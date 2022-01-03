Oral-B debuts three new iPhone-connected iO smart toothbrushes

At the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, Oral-B debuted three new smart toothbrushes dedicated to helping users improve the health of their teeth and gums with real-time feedback and on-device pressure control — and brought back the Cavity Creeps.



Oral-B initially launched the iO line in 2020 to help users achieve superior at-home cleaning. Oral-B iO brushes achieve this through 3D brushing recognition, pressure control, and a built-in brushing timer.According to Oral-B, iO users involved in a clinical trial experienced:



