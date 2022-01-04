Kensington's MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen protects the 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro

Kensington has introduced new versions of the MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen made for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.



Privacy screens are designed to limit the ability for other people to spy on your work, by restricting the field of view that you can see the screen from. Introduced for CES 2022, Kensington's MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen is made with dimensions intended for the premium 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.The new screens attach to the display with magnets, meaning they can be easily removed and reattached at will. It also means there are no damaging adhesives to be wary of, which could cause harm to the MacBook Pro's display.



