First look: Apple smart glasses may revolutionize augmented reality as soon as 2025

Apple's work in augmented reality is expected to culminate into "Apple Glass" — a wearable heads-up display straight out of sci-fi. Here's what it looks like and what to expect for the peripheral, based on very early leaks.



Apple Glass will be fashion-first smart glasses

Rumors have circulated about Apple's next big thing in wearables for years, but many reports have conflated augmented reality and virtual reality. While Apple may release an "Apple VR" headset in 2022, "Apple Glass" is the futuristic augmented reality device that comes after.



