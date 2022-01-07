Rooney Mara to star as Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic

Apple TV+ has secured another high profile feature film, an as-yet-untitled Audrey Hepburn biography starring Rooney Mara of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo."

Rooney Mara (source: Wiki Commons)

Apple Studios has continued adding to its production slate with the Hepburn movie, to be directed by Luca Guadagnino. Best known for the film "Call Me by Your Name," Guadagnino also directed documentaries including a biographical one of Bernardo Bertolucci.



Read more...