Apple Fitness+ launching new 'Time to Run' & workout collections

Starting on January 10, Apple Fitness+ is adding collections of workouts, a third season of "Time to Walk," and now also a new "Time to Run" series.



"Time to Walk" is the Apple Watch audio series where users listen along to a celebrity as they undertake a walk. Celebrities ranging from sports stars to British royalty, talk about their life and careers, before introducing a selection of their music choices.For its new third run, Apple says that "Time to Walk" will feature celebrities including Rebel Wilson, Bernice A. King, and Hasan Minhaj. At the same time, Apple Fitness+ is adding Artist Spotlight workouts which feature music from artists including Shakira.



