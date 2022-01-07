Everything we know about the redesigned MacBook Air with M2 processor

Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Air in 2022 with a significant redesign, and AppleInsider has created renders to show what it may look like.



The new MacBook Air will come in a variety of colors

When the M1 processor launched in late 2020 in three of Apple's popular computers, no design alterations were made to any of them. The MacBook Air has retained the same overall aesthetic since it was pulled out of an envelope in 2008, but that will change with the M2.



Read more...