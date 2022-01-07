Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says she was tracked for hours with AirTag

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader was tracked for five hours while bar hopping on Wednesday night after a stranger apparently slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket.



Apple's AirTag tracking accessory

Nader, 26, detailed the incident in an Instagram post on Thursday. Nader said that she left her coat on the back of a chair, which is when someone could have placed the AirTag in her pocket. After that, she says the person stalked her for five hours as she went bar-hopping in New York City.



