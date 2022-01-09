Oprah Winfrey executive produces Sidney Poitier documentary for Apple

A documentary about the late Sidney Poitier is currently being worked on by Apple, with Oprah Winfrey said to be attached to the project that has been in production for over a year.



Sidney Poitier in 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner'

The first Black winner of the Academy Award for best actor, Sidney Poitier died on Friday aged 94. Following his passing, it has been revealed that work has been ongoing on a documentary about the landmark actor.



Read more...