What to do if you see 'Item Detected Near You' on your iPhone

If you see 'Item Detected Near You' on your iPhone, an AirTag or a peripheral that works with Apple's "Find My" network is probably with you. Here's what to do if you're borrowing AirTags or a "Find My" item, if it's a mistake — or if you're being tracked.



Apple's 'Item Detected Near You' notification requires iOS 14.5, or iPadOS 14.5 or later. And it can mean that any Find My network accessory is with you, perhaps attached to an item like AirPods that you've borrowed.Assuming it's an AirTag, though, when you see this notification you will get a *Continue*, and then the option to *Play Sound*. Tap that and, except under specific circumstances, the AirTag will play a sound to help you find it.



