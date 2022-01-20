Future AirPods could shut off noise cancellation if a code word is spoken

Apple is researching how future AirPods could allow specific spoken codewords, or your partner's voice, to break through noise cancellation settings.



Picture the scene. You're sitting on a park bench, listening to Francisca Valenzuela Essentials on Apple Music over your AirPods Pro, when a man in a dark overcoat sits next to you. He says quietly, "the weather is very cold in Leningrad," — but you don't hear him because you've got noise cancelling on.Or you're at home, it's your partner's turn to cook and he or she has been yelling "dinner's ready" for ten minutes, but you don't hear that either. You only hear the music in your AirPods.



Read more...