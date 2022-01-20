Apple TV+ to remake 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown'

Writer/director Pedro Almodovar has reportedly signed with Apple TV+ to work on turning his Oscar-nominated black comedy movie into a new series.



Pedro Almodovar (source Wiki Commons)

"Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," was the 1988 hit Spanish film that launched Almodovar's career. It's a romantic comedy about actors who dub foreign films, and a new TV version is expected to be made in a mix of English and Spanish.



