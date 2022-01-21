Apple TV+ today shared a humorous new ad called "Everyone but Jon Hamm" that is set to air during NFL playoff games this weekend, according to Adweek.



In the ad, actor Jon Hamm sits in a lavish home and scrolls through Apple TV+ while humorously complaining about how Apple's original TV shows and films feature numerous big-name celebrities, except for himself.



Hamm refers to many stars who appear in Apple TV+ originals, including Samuel L. Jackson, Billie Eilish, Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Jason Sudeikis, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Jon Stewart.



"With Hollywood's biggest stars in front of and behind the camera, Apple TV+ has pretty much everyone… but Jon Hamm," said Apple.



Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple's streaming video service competes with the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Apple TV+ offers nearly 100 original series and films, including the award-winning comedy series Tad Lasso.



"Seriously, I could have done Lasso," said Hamm, disappointedly.

Tags: Apple ads, Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus



This article, "Humorous New Ad Highlights Apple TV+'s Biggest Stars… Except Jon Hamm" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums