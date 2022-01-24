German firms claim Google Chrome blocking cookies is illegal

Google Chrome's much-delayed blocking of third-party cookies is now under fire from German publishers and advertisers, who say it will break EU laws.



In 2020, Apple's Safari began blocking third-party cookies, beating Google's plan for Chrome by two years. Then Google postponed the move until 2023, saying "it's become clear that more time is needed across the ecosystem to get this right."Now according to the Financial Times, hundreds of publishers, advertisers and media groups in Germany have asked the EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager to intervene. The country's Axel Springer, publisher of Politico, has lead a 108-page complaint to the EU, seen by the publication.



