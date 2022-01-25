How to rearrange and delete your home screen pages in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

If you're lost in a sea of icons and can't find the app you want, you may have too many pages of apps on your Home Screen. Here's how to switch the pages around and get rid of extra ones, in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.



You can reorder your Home Screen pages in iOS and iPadOS very easily.

The sheer number of apps available can be bewildering, with apps available in the App Store for practically any task. Our reliance on apps can lead to there being too many on your iPhone or iPad.



