Apple pays record $100,500 to student who found Mac webcam hack

A cyber security student has shown Apple how hacking its Mac webcams can then also leave devices fully open to hackers, earning him $100,500 from the company's bug bounty program.



Ryan Pickren, who previously discovered an iPhone and Mac camera vulnerability, has been awarded what is believed to be Apple's largest bug bounty payout.According to Pickren, the new webcam vulnerability concerned a series of issue withSafari and iCloud that he says Apple has now fixed. Before it was patched, a malicious website could launch an attack using these issues.



