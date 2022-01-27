Apple TV+ buys 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' for $15 million at Sundance

Apple TV+ has turned again to the Sundance Film Festival, making this year's biggest deal for writer/director Cooper Raiff's "Cha Cha Real Smooth" movie.

Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in "Cha Cha Real Smooth" (source: Sundance)

In 2021, Apple paid $25 million to outbid rivals vying for that year's Virtual Sundance Film Festival hit, "CODA." Now while it's paid $10 million less for "Cha Cha Real Smooth," the sum was still the highest paid for any movie bought by streamers or distributors at the festival.



