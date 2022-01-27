Tim Cook says Apple sees metaverse potential, is 'investing accordingly'

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company sees a lot of potential in the metaverse, which he related to the company's current AR/VR endeavors, and added that the company is investing in the space.



AR and VR are interesting products for Apple

Leaks and rumors point to Apple taking on a major role in the virtual reality future dubbed "metaverse" by some. During an Apple earnings call, Apple's CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company is interested in this development and is already invested with a commitment to augmented reality.



