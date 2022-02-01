iPad shipments were down in Q4 2021, but Apple still leads tablet market

Apple's iPad sales dipped during late 2021, but an IDC report says Apple is still far in front of other producers in terms of shipments, and its drop in units wasn't as bad as other major vendors.



During its first-quarter results for 2022, Apple said its iPad revenue was $7.2 billion, shrinking 14.1% year-on-year. In a report issued by IDC estimating industry shipment levels, it seems that Apple's not the only one to see a decline.According to the report, Apple's worldwide iPad shipments for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached 17.5 million units. This is down from the 19.1 million units reported one year prior, and is a decline of 8.6%.



