iPhone SE 3, new iPads allegedly being tested in India

Apple is allegedly testing out the rumored third-generation iPhone SE in India, and may also be shaking down a pair of iPads for launch in early 2022.



Apple is anticipated to be preparing a number of products for launch in a spring special event, which could occur in March or April. While rumors and speculation point to the iPhone SE 3 and an updated iPad Air among the potential launches, it is claimed Apple is now testing that hardware ahead of a launch.According to industry sources of 91mobiles, Apple has imported a trio of iPhone SE models into India, using model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784. Data allegedly collected about the import supposedly states the model has a price of Rs 23,000 ($307.55).



Read more...