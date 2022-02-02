Google's parent company Alphabet announces 20-for-1 stock split

In its quarterly earnings report, Alphabet, the owner of Google, has announced a 20-for-1 stock split, designed to make buying shares more affordable.



Google rebranded to create the parent company Alphabet in 2015, and in the last two years, its stock has doubled. Now according to CNBC, it is to split its stock to make it affordable for more people to buy shares.There are three types of Alphabet shares, called Class A, Class B, and Class C. In 2014, ahead of the creation of Alphabet, Google created Class C, which gives owners no voting rights.



