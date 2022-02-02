Deals: Get Up to $50 Off Apple Watch Series 7 Models on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 deals have continued on Amazon this week, offering up to $50 off nearly every model of the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7. Every model is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with stock available for shipping today for most devices.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

-41mm GPS Aluminum-The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is available for $349.99, down from $399.00 in numerous colors and bands. We've seen this version of the Series 7 go down another $10 in previous sales, but those offers only had one or two colors at a discount. Today's sale has nearly every 41mm GPS Aluminum model at a solid second-best price.$50 OFF

41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $349.99

· (Product)Red with (Product)Red Sport Band - $349.99, down from $399.00· Green with Clover Sport Band - $349.99, down from $399.00· Starlight with Starlight Sport Band - $349.99, down from $399.00· Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $349.99, down from $399.00



-45mm GPS Aluminum-Additionally, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $379.99, down from $429.00. Just like the 41mm option, we have seen a steeper discount in the past on just one color, but Amazon's sale today has a wide array of color options at a solid $50 off.$50 OFF

45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $379.99

· Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $379.99, down from $429.00· Starlight with Starlight Sport Band - $379.99, down from $429.00· (Product)Red with (Product)Red Sport Band - $379.99, down from $429.00· Blue with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $379.99, down from $429.00· Green with Clover Sport Band - $379.99, down from $429.00



-41mm Cellular Aluminum-Cellular options are also on sale this week on Amazon, but there aren't quite as many discounts on 41mm cellular models. For these devices, you'll find two markdowns on Amazon, including the Blue Aluminum and Midnight Aluminum versions of the Apple Watch Series 7.$50 OFF

41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $449.99

· Blue with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $449.00, down from $499.00· Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $449.00, down from $499.00



-45mm Cellular Aluminum-There are more 45mm cellular Series 7 models on sale, but the discount isn't quite as steep as other models. You'll save $30 on these devices, with Amazon offering a second-best price on the 45mm cellular versions of the new Apple Watch.$30 OFF

45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $499.00



· Green with Clover Sport Band - $499.00, down from $529.00· Blue with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $499.99, down from $529.00· Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $499.99, down from $529.00· Starlight with Starlight Sport Band - $499.00, down from $529.00



