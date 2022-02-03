Battle of the super yachts: Jeff Bezos' Y721 versus Steve Jobs' 'Venus'
The spotlight is on Jeff Bezos' $500 million super yacht because it'll require the disassembly of a historic bridge. Here's how the Amazon founder's vessel compares to the yacht built for Steve Jobs.
The Jeff Bezos superyacht Y721, minus masts. Credit: Boat International
Bezos' superyacht made headlines in February because it is reportedly too big to fit underneath the historic Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam — a structure dating back to 1879, bombed by the Nazis in World War II, and rebuilt after the war.
