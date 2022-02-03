Microsoft tracking increasingly sophisticated Mac trojan that delivers adware

Microsoft's security team has detailed a relatively new piece of Mac malware that has evolved significantly to offer attackers an "increasing progression of sophisticated capabilities."



Malware illustration

The malware family, dubbed UpdateAgent by the Microsoft 365 Defender Threat Intelligence Team, first surfaced in September 2020. Since then, it has gradually progressed from a simple information extractor to a more dangerous piece of malware that can deliver other payloads.



