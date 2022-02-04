Apple cuts commission by 3% for Dutch apps using third-party payments

Following changes to the App Store to comply with the Netherlands law, Apple has revealed that it will cut its 30% commission to 27% for eligible apps.



Apple intends to continue disputing the Netherlands ruling that says it has to allow the developers of dating apps to provide alternative payment methods. However, it is complying with the order and having first detailed how developers can use third-party systems, has now revealed its fees."Apple will charge a 27% commission on the price paid by the user, net of value-added taxes," says Apple in an updated support document on its developer site. "This is a reduced rate that excludes value related to payment processing and related activities."



Read more...