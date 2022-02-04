Deals: get 1 year of Microsoft 365 Personal or a Luminar AI photo editing software bundle for Mac for $39

Software deals are plentiful this February, as one year of Microsoft 365 Personal with 1TB OneDrive storage is discounted to $39.98. Also available for under $40 is a photo editing bundle consisting of Luminar AI for Mac and Windows.



*Save up to 82% on software*



The software deals in this piece offer an abundance of value, with discounts of up to 82% off. If you're looking for photo editing software, the Luminar AI bundle for $39.99 includes a lifetime license to Luminar AI on one device (Mac or Windows). It can be used as a standalone app or as a plugin for Adobe Photoshop & Lightroom (Adobe products sold separately).



Read more...