Apple Music cuts free trial period from three months to one month
New users can now only get one month's free trial of Apple Music, although buyers of eligible Apple devices continue to get six months.
Three years after it first appeared to be planning to shrink its free trial period, Apple Music has finally reduced it to one month. New users get one month's free trial, instead of the previous three months, although buyers of AirPods and other devices still get six months.
