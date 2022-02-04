Apple TV+ announces 'They Call Me Magic' debuting April 22

A four-part documentary called "They Call Me Magic" about Earvin "Magic" Johnson is coming to Apple TV+ on April 22.



"They Call Me Magic" examines the real-life story of Johnson, who is known for his accomplishments in basketball and his battle with HIV. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA legend has transformed into a successful entrepreneur and community activist, and this docuseries takes an intimate look at this journey.



