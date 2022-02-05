Epic Games vs Apple trial, verdict, and aftermath - all you need to know

After the Court's ruling in the Epic Games vs Apple App Store lawsuit, the legal wrangling shifted to the years-long appeals and an injunction process. Here's all you need to know about the courtroom drama, updated on February 5, 2022.



Within the space of a few weeks, a disagreement between the ambitions of Epic Games and the intention to maintain the App Store status quo by Apple courted considerable controversy. The affair commenced with little warning to consumers but quickly led to international interest, as the battle sought to change one of the fundamental elements of the App Store: how much Apple earns.Apple's dominance has previously led to an antitrust probe by the U.S. Justice Department into the App Store's fees and policies. Still, the disagreement between Apple and Epic is being made in a more public way and directly affects younger customers.



Read more...