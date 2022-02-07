Spotify CEO is 'deeply sorry,' but won't deplatform Joe Rogan

Daniel Ek, the CEO of Spotify, has apologized to employees over the controversies of Joe Rogan, but insists the podcaster will remain on the streaming service for the time being.



Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

Joe Rogan is continuing to be a problem for Spotify, with a second controversy surrounding the podcaster and his comments since the start of 2022. Following after the COVID-19 commentary and the new scandal over Rogan's use of a racial slur, CEO Ek has moved to ease the concerns of his employees.



