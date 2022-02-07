Deals: Get AirPods 2 for $99 and AirPods 3 for $150 With Amazon's New Sales

Amazon today has a pair of AirPods deals that offer good second-best prices on the second- and third-generation AirPods models. There are a few other AirPods on sale right now, including AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, and you can find all of these discounts in our Best AirPods Deals guide.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Starting with the AirPods 2, these have returned to *$99.99*, down from $129.00. This is the second time we've seen this model drop to this price in 2022, and it's just $10 off from the all-time low seen during the holidays.

$29 OFF

AirPods 2 for $99.99Secondly, the AirPods 3 have dropped to *$149.99*, down from $179.00 thanks to an automatic coupon worth $19.01 applied at the checkout screen. Similar to the previous deal, this is just $10 off from the record low 2021 holiday price, and a great second-best offer for 2022.$29 OFF

AirPods 3 for $149.99Final price includes $19.01 taken off at checkout.Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

