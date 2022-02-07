Deaf rappers join Dr. Dre for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Beats by Dre co-founder Dr. Dre is including a pair of deaf rappers as part of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, marking the first time sign language interpreters will take part in the entertainment event.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is a major entertainment spectacle, a musical extravaganza in the middle of the major football final. For Sunday's event, Dr. Dre is taking part in the show, and is bringing along some unexpected guests as well.Sean Forbes and Warren "WaWa" Snipe will be on stage alongside Dre, who will be signing along with the performance. Variety reports it will be the first time in the halftime show's history that it will use sign language interpreters, though interpreters have been employed for pre-game activities in the past.



