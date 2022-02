Apple TV+ films are in contention for six awards at the 94th Academy Awards, with Oscar nominations for "CODA" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for its 94th annual Oscars awards. Between them, "CODA" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth" have scored half a dozen nominations across categories ranging from acting to Best Picture.

