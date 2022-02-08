Today we're tracking a collection of iPad Pro discounts from Amazon and B&H Photo, offering up to $100 off 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. One of the most notable discounts is on the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, available for *$999.00*, down from $1,099.00.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



This deal has been one of the most consistent offers on the entire 2021 iPad Pro lineup for a few weeks now, and it's an all-time low price on this model. Below we've listed every current iPad Pro discount you can find across Amazon and B&H Photo, with a few more record low prices available.

$100 OFF

12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $999.00

· 11-inch 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)· 11-inch 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,799.00, down from $1,899.00 ($100 off)· 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi - $999.00, down from $1,099.00 ($100 off, lowest ever) [matched at B&H]· 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00 ($100 off) [matched at B&H]· 12.9-inch 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,299.99, down from $1,399.00 ($99 off)· 12.9-inch 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,649.99, down from $1,799.00 ($149 off)



For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Related Roundups: Apple Deals, iPad Pro

Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Neutral), 12.9" iPad Pro (Neutral)

Related Forum: iPad



This article, "Deals: Get Up to $149 Off Apple's 2021 iPad Pro Tablets, Starting at $999 for 12.9-Inch" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums