Most US Cabinet Departments have bought Cellebrite iPhone hacking tool

A new report claims that 14 out of 15 US Cabinet Departments bought Cellebrite, the iOS unlocking technology, with the company saying 2,800 of its customers work in the government.



Cellebrite has famously been unlocking iPhones for many years, and the data extraction app itself has had security vulnerabilities. Nonetheless, it has been widely used around the world - and even in US public schools.According to The Intercept, that reach has extended to all but one of the USA's Cabinet Departments. The publication has not identified the sole department not using Cellebrite.



