Factory contamination ruins 6.5 million terabytes of flash storage, prices may rise

Western Digital and Kioxia Corp. reduced production at two plants in Japan after contaminated materials were discovered. This could lead to further price inflation and delays in consumer electronics.



Western Digital and Kioxia flash memory production impacted by contaminated materials

Western Digital and Kioxia are some of the largest producers of flash memory in the industry. Contaminated materials in plants at Yokkaichi and Kitakami have led to limited production of flash memory, which is expected to impact the rest of the industry.



