Apple Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Jelly Scrolling' on iPad Mini

Colorado resident Christopher Bryan on Wednesday filed a class action lawsuit against Apple that accuses the company of fraudulently marketing and selling the sixth-generation iPad mini despite being aware of a so-called "jelly scrolling" defect with the device, according to court documents reviewed by MacRumors.

A few days after the sixth-generation iPad mini was released in September, some users started to notice that text was appearing slightly uneven while scrolling in portrait orientation on the device. Specifically, text on the left side of the screen appears to ever so slightly lag behind text on the right side of the screen while scrolling.



The complaint, filed in Northern California district court, alleges that Apple is aware of the defect, yet continues to sell the iPad mini without fixing the defect or amending its marketing materials to reflect the existence of the defect.



In late September, an Apple spokesperson said the effect is "normal behavior for LCD screens," according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. iFixit also said the effect is common for displays, but the repair company speculated that it may be more prominent on the new iPad mini due to the display's controller board being mounted vertically inside the device, rather than horizontally like in the fourth-generation iPad Air.



The lawsuit seeks damages in an amount to be proven at trial for any person in the United States who purchased a new sixth-generation iPad mini. The proposed class still has to be certified before the class action lawsuit can proceed.



