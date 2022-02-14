'Wordle' clone tops App Store free games chart, again
An obvious "Wordle" clone has become the top downloaded free game in the App Store despite previous app review crackdown, and it features several in-app purchases.
A 'Wordle' clone tops free games charts in App Store
The still-popular daily word game, "Wordle," continues to draw in audiences and scammers alike despite a recent purchase by the New York Times. It is a simple web-based game with a daily guess mechanic that can easily be cloned by profit-seeking scammers.
