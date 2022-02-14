Rewatch the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Apple Music

Apple Music has released a new feature focused on the Super Bowl's halftime show and other music performances, featuring Dr. Dre, Jhene Aiko, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Apple Music has previously released what the NFL called a "visual album," following the 2020 Super Bowl. For the 2022 game, though, it has released videos of the eSuper Bowl performances, artist playlists, and a new Beats by Dre ad.A preview of the set is available online via Apple Music on Safari. Depending on a user's location, and possibly also VPNs or whether they are Apple Music subscribers, a further link on that page then takes them to the Apple Music app.



