Texas sues Meta over Facebook's past facial recognition practices
Published
Texas's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Meta that claims Facebook's facial recognition policies resulted in "tens of millions" of state privacy violations.
Zuckerberg Meta
The lawsuit, which was filed in a Texas district court on Monday by Attorney General Ken Paxton, focuses on the company's capture of biometric data in user-uploaded photos. Facebook carried out the practice from 2010 until November 2021, when it shut down the program.
Read more...