Apple today started sharing its "Replay 2022" playlist to Apple Music subscribers. Just like the past two years, this playlist ranks all of the music you've been streaming since the year began, with 100 total tracks in the ranking.

"Replay 2022" will update every week with the newest order of your most-listened-to tracks. By the time 2022 ends, the playlist provides an overall look at your music history for the year.



To find the playlist, you can scroll to the bottom of the Listen Now tab in ‌Apple Music‌ on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. There's also a more detailed version of the data tracking feature on Apple Music for the web, including most streamed artists and albums, and statistics for detailed play counts and hours listened.



Apple has been making its yearly Replay playlists available in mid-February since 2020, and it's the company's only offering in terms of a yearly statistic wrap-up. Spotify Wrapped has been dominating this area of the music streaming business for a few years now, mainly thanks to its easily shareable infographics that come out in early December.

‌Apple Music‌ Replay has the bonus of being available year-round, but the playlist doesn't tend to change much once you get far enough into the year, and Apple still hasn't provided a year-end recap that its subscribers can post to social media platforms.



Head to the ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ app or Apple Music on the web to add the Replay 2022 playlist to your library.



Tag: Apple Music



This article, "Apple Music 'Replay 2022' Playlist Now Available" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums