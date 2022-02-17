iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature 8GB RAM to Match Galaxy S22

The iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to an unverified but plausible report coming out of Asia.

According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will contain 8GB of RAM. Citing supply chain sources, the post claims that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s memory components have now been confirmed, and added that the schedule for mass production appears to be accelerating.



The account previously said that Apple was planning to launch a new iPad mini model with an 8.7-inch display and a chassis that has an increased width and reduced height compared to the fifth-generation iPad mini in the second half of 2021. While the display size claim was inaccurate, with the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ actually featuring an 8.3-inch display, the chassis rumor and launch timeframe proved to be correct.



A report from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu late last year similarly claimed that the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models will be equipped with 8GB of memory. This would be a significant increase from the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro's 6GB of memory, which currently stands as the most memory ever offered in an iPhone.



The non-Pro ‌iPhone‌ models tend to have less memory, so it seems likely that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max will have less than 8GB. Even with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ taking ‌iPhone‌ memory to the next level, the device still has some way to go before reaching the levels of memory offered in the iPad Pro, which introduced a 16GB memory option in early 2021 based on storage capacity.



The iPhone 13 is already significantly faster than Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 models, but lags behind in terms of memory. Galaxy devices have had 8GB of memory since the launch of the S10 in 2019. 8GB of RAM would therefore bring the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models to parity with the memory offered in the latest rival devices from Samsung.



Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro

Tag: Naver



This article, "iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature 8GB RAM to Match Galaxy S22" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums