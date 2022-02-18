Amazon's Comixology migration is a disaster - here's what you need to know

Comixology is migrating users to a new app that brings all the good and bad features of Amazon Kindle with it. Here's everything you need to know about the migration.



Migrating Comixology to an Amazon business model has created some problems for users

Amazon purchased Comixology in 2014 and had left it to operate as a separate business until a recent move to make the service more universal. With the Comixology 4.0 update, the service is being added to the Kindle and users' libraries are being migrated into their Amazon purchase history.



