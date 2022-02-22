Hostage taken in foiled robbery at Amsterdam Apple Store

An armed robbery of the Amsterdam Apple Store has occurred, a situation that appears to also involve a man being held at gunpoint as a hostage.



At approximately 6 p.m. CET (12 p.m. eastern), two men in balaclavas left the Apple Store in Leidseplein, Amsterdam. On attempting to leave the store, the situation escalated after they spotted nearby police.The two men then grabbed a bystander and took them hostage as they went back into the store, reports Het Parool. Footage published to social media show one of the men holding the hostage around the neck and waving around a handgun.



