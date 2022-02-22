Masked Robber Reported at Apple Store in Amsterdam

Police officers are surrounding Apple Amsterdam in Leidseplein following reports that a gunman had entered the store. A video shared on Twitter showed a man in a balaclava holding a gun while gripping a possible hostage, but little official information is available.

People in surrounding buildings have been ordered to stay indoors, and the area around the store has been cordoned off. The attack happened at 5:40 p.m. local time, and Amsterdam police have yet to share specific details on what's going on.



More information on what's going on can be sourced from local Amsterdam news sites such as Het Parool, De Telegraaf, NOS, and AT5, which are providing updates.



