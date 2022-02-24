Apple & Big Tech stocks hammered as Russian invasion breeds uncertainty

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked a "Black Swan" event in the stock market, and a sell-off of Apple, other big tech stocks, and Bitcoin is continuing on Thursday morning.



AAPL tumbles upon Russia invasion news

As the United States and Europe prepare to launch more sanctions against Russia, the stock market is seeing the effects of the invasion. Any stock belonging to futures indexes like Dow or NASDAQ are seeing a big impact due to what is likely an approaching bear market.



