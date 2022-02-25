Apple TV+ 'Severance' cast & creator talk about video production in a volatile time

The Apple TV+ drama "Severance" cast and crew found itself examining traditional office work just as the coronavirus upended expectations of what that means.



The cast and crew of Apple TV+ series "Severance" have previously revealed that it came out of writer/creator Dan Erickson's own "corporate misery." Now in a new interview, Erickson, the show's stars and director, talk about the pressure of being relevant as the world changes."There's no question we made this show during a volatile time," Erickson told Inverse. "What's amazing is how much more relevant it became, as the lines between work and home life broke down."



