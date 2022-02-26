Facebook, Twitter restricted in Russia over fact-checking, ad blocks

Russia has started to limit the ability for citizens to get Ukraine conflict updates via Twitter and Facebook, with the social media platforms being throttled by ISPs and carriers over claims of censorship.



Both Facebook and Twitter are enduring throttling in Russia, seemingly in response to a decision to limit misleading advertising on their platforms.On Friday, Facebook said it would stop state-run media in Russia from advertising or from being able to monetize content. Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said on Twitter Facebook was rolling out the policy over the weekend, as well as insisting the Meta-owned social network would keep adding warnings to Russian state media accounts.



