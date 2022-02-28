'CODA' and 'Ted Lasso' honored at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Alongside winning individual acting categories, "CODA" and "Ted Lasso" have both won the ensemble prizes for their whole Apple TV+ casts at the latest Screen Actors Guild Awards.



Apple TV+ series and films had received 12 nominations for the SAG awards, but many saw the stars competing against each other. For instance, both Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis were up for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award.Apple ultimately won four awards, with Sudeikis taking that Comedy Series category. "CODA" star Troy Kotsur won another award, picking up the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.



