Apple's MacBook Pro 14-inch is discounted to $1,849 ($150 off), AppleCare $60 off, units in stock

Apple's standard 14-inch MacBook Pro is back in stock and $150 off heading into March 2022. Plus, save $60 on AppleCare with our exclusive promo code.



*14-inch MacBook Pro in stock now*



Ringing in as the lowest 14-inch MacBook Pro price available, according to our Price Guide, the standard configuration in Silver is back in stock and on sale for $1,849 with promo code *APINSIDER* using this activation link with the instructions below. The M1 Pro model has an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.



