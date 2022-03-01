Apple Halts All Sales From Online Store in Russia

Apple today stopped all product sales from its online website in Russia, which means customers in Russia can no longer purchase Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. Attempting to make a purchase from the Russia store results in a "delivery unavailable" result when trying to add a product to the online cart.

Sales have been halted following a plea last week from Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking Apple to stop device sales and to block App Store access in Russia.



I appeal to you and I am sure you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe, and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression - to stop suppling Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store!



We are sure that such actions will motivate youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.



The United States in February implemented sanctions against Russia preventing companies from exporting select products to the country, but Apple did not stop sales at that time and instead may have limited product availability following a request from Ukraine.



Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ on February 24 said that he was "deeply concerned" with the situation in Ukraine, and that Apple will be "supporting local humanitarian efforts."





I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace.



— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022Sanctions on banks have also interfered with Apple Pay, and many major Russian banks are not able to use ‌Apple Pay‌ or Google Pay services, so they are not available to people in Russia at this time.

